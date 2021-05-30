More than $700,000 in state grants awarded for dam safety and flood protection

Virginia will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities around the state.

Grants are provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. The fund was established to provide 50-50 matching grants to both public and private dam owners whose dams are under state regulation and to local communities to improve strategies for flood prevention and protection.

The Virginia Resources Authority manages the fund on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Grants are awarded through a competitive application process and approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Information about the fund is available at http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants.

DCR regulates more than 2,500 dams, and the majority are privately owned. DCR’s Dam Safety staff helps dam owners comply with state regulations and serves as a resource for the engineering community and emergency responders.

“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”

National Dam Safety Awareness Day commemorates the Great Flood of 1889 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The flood was caused by a catastrophic failure of South Fork Dam brought on by days of heavy rain and a series of alterations that made the dam vulnerable to overtopping. More than 2,200 people died, making it the nation’s worst dam-related disaster.

Below is a summary of the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance grant awards.

Dam Safety Projects

Dam Name Location Project Type Grant Amount Clover Dam Albemarle County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $6,250 Clover Dam Albemarle County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,000 Clover Dam Albemarle County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $12,500 Mountain Valley Dam 1 Albemarle County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $12,500 Earley Dam Amherst County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,000 Earley Dam Amherst County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,000 Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,250 Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,250 Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,100 Lake Vista Dam #1 Bedford County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,250 Lake Vista Dam #1 Bedford County Professional Engineer Inspection $780 Ivy Hill Dam Bedford County Professional Engineer Inspection $900 Slate River Dam #2 Buckingham County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,400 Trices Lake Dam Cumberland County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,000 Trices Lake Dam Cumberland County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,000 Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,963 Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $590 Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $973 Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,565 The Forest Dam Goochland County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $625 The Forest Dam Goochland County Professional Engineer Inspection $475 Hidden Valley Estates Dam Grayson County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $5,950 Hidden Valley Estates Dam Grayson County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $26,043 Gaines Mill Dam Hanover County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $8,000 Gaines Mill Dam Hanover County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,000 Canterbury Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $2,998 Canterbury Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022 Echo Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $2,859 Echo Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022 Echo Dam Henrico County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $3,596 Wyndham Lake Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,260 Wyndham Lake Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $630 Wellesley Dam Henrico County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $10,295 Wellesley Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,260 Wellesley Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $630 Cox Road Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,700 Cox Road Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022 Elkhorn Dam Pittsylvania County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $30,400 Lake Powhatan Dam Pulaski County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $8,500 Connellee Dam Richmond County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $11,000 Connellee Dam Richmond County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,100 The Laurels Dam Spotsylvania County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $30,700 Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $9,360 Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,035 Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,490 Leeland Lake Dam Stafford County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,900 Bear Creek Dam Town of Wise Professional Engineer Inspection $1,700 Reed Creek Dam Wythe County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $5,175 Queens Lake Dam York County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $8,200 Queens Lake Dam York County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,000 Queens Lake Dam York County Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $11,005 Queens Lake Dam York County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,000 Lake Cohoon Dam City of Suffolk Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $293,632 Speights Run Dam City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $19,586 Lake Meade Dam City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $65,600 Total for Dam Safety Projects $656,039

Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects

Community Name Locality Project Type Grant Amount Town of Abingdon Town of Abingdon Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education $50,000 PlanRVA (Richmond Regional PDC) Richmond Region PDC Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education $20,000 Total for Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects $70,000

