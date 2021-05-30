first bank  

More than $700,000 in state grants awarded for dam safety and flood protection

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, May. 30, 2021, 11:29 am

conservationVirginia will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities around the state.

Grants are provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. The fund was established to provide 50-50 matching grants to both public and private dam owners whose dams are under state regulation and to local communities to improve strategies for flood prevention and protection.

The Virginia Resources Authority manages the fund on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Grants are awarded through a competitive application process and approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Information about the fund is available at http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants.

DCR regulates more than 2,500 dams, and the majority are privately owned. DCR’s Dam Safety staff helps dam owners comply with state regulations and serves as a resource for the engineering community and emergency responders.

“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”

National Dam Safety Awareness Day commemorates the Great Flood of 1889 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The flood was caused by a catastrophic failure of South Fork Dam brought on by days of heavy rain and a series of alterations that made the dam vulnerable to overtopping. More than 2,200 people died, making it the nation’s worst dam-related disaster.

Below is a summary of the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance grant awards.

Dam Safety Projects

Dam Name Location Project Type Grant Amount
Clover Dam Albemarle County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $6,250
Clover Dam Albemarle County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,000
Clover Dam Albemarle County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $12,500
Mountain Valley Dam 1 Albemarle County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $12,500
Earley Dam Amherst County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,000
Earley Dam Amherst County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,000
Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,250
Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,250
Paradise Lake Dam Appomattox County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,100
Lake Vista Dam #1 Bedford County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,250
Lake Vista Dam #1 Bedford County Professional Engineer Inspection $780
Ivy Hill Dam Bedford County Professional Engineer Inspection $900
Slate River Dam #2 Buckingham County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,400
Trices Lake Dam Cumberland County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,000
Trices Lake Dam Cumberland County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,000
Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $9,963
Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $590
Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $973
Cow Creek Dam Gloucester County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,565
The Forest Dam Goochland County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $625
The Forest Dam Goochland County Professional Engineer Inspection $475
Hidden Valley Estates Dam Grayson County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $5,950
Hidden Valley Estates Dam Grayson County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $26,043
Gaines Mill Dam Hanover County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $8,000
Gaines Mill Dam Hanover County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,000
Canterbury Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $2,998
Canterbury Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022
Echo Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $2,859
Echo Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022
Echo Dam Henrico County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $3,596
Wyndham Lake Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,260
Wyndham Lake Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $630
Wellesley Dam Henrico County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $10,295
Wellesley Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,260
Wellesley Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $630
Cox Road Dam Henrico County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,700
Cox Road Dam Henrico County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,022
Elkhorn Dam Pittsylvania County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $30,400
Lake Powhatan Dam Pulaski County Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake $8,500
Connellee Dam Richmond County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $11,000
Connellee Dam Richmond County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,100
The Laurels Dam Spotsylvania County Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems $30,700
Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $9,360
Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification $1,035
Hidden Lake Dam Stafford County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,490
Leeland Lake Dam Stafford County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $3,900
Bear Creek Dam Town of Wise Professional Engineer Inspection $1,700
Reed Creek Dam Wythe County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $5,175
Queens Lake Dam York County Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization $8,200
Queens Lake Dam York County Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan) $1,000
Queens Lake Dam York County Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $11,005
Queens Lake Dam York County Professional Engineer Inspection $1,000
Lake Cohoon Dam City of Suffolk Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $293,632
Speights Run Dam City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $19,586
Lake Meade Dam City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns $65,600
Total for Dam Safety Projects $656,039

Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects

Community Name Locality Project Type Grant Amount
Town of Abingdon Town of Abingdon Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education $50,000
PlanRVA (Richmond Regional PDC) Richmond Region PDC Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education $20,000
Total for Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects $70,000

 


