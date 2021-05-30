More than $700,000 in state grants awarded for dam safety and flood protection
Virginia will award $726,000 in grants to support 57 dam safety and flood protection activities around the state.
Grants are provided through the Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund. The fund was established to provide 50-50 matching grants to both public and private dam owners whose dams are under state regulation and to local communities to improve strategies for flood prevention and protection.
The Virginia Resources Authority manages the fund on behalf of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. Grants are awarded through a competitive application process and approved by the Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board.
Information about the fund is available at http://www.dcr.virginia.gov/dam-safety-and-floodplains/dsfpm-grants.
DCR regulates more than 2,500 dams, and the majority are privately owned. DCR’s Dam Safety staff helps dam owners comply with state regulations and serves as a resource for the engineering community and emergency responders.
“National Dam Safety Awareness Day is May 31 and, as we reflect on this day, it’s important to remember that flooding is the most common and costly natural hazard,” DCR Director Clyde Cristman said. “These matching grants will help make communities safer and more resilient to the extreme weather we are experiencing more frequently because of climate change.”
National Dam Safety Awareness Day commemorates the Great Flood of 1889 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The flood was caused by a catastrophic failure of South Fork Dam brought on by days of heavy rain and a series of alterations that made the dam vulnerable to overtopping. More than 2,200 people died, making it the nation’s worst dam-related disaster.
Below is a summary of the Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance grant awards.
Dam Safety Projects
|Dam Name
|Location
|Project Type
|Grant Amount
|Clover Dam
|Albemarle County
|Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake
|$6,250
|Clover Dam
|Albemarle County
|Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification
|$1,000
|Clover Dam
|Albemarle County
|Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems
|$12,500
|Mountain Valley Dam 1
|Albemarle County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$12,500
|Earley Dam
|Amherst County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$9,000
|Earley Dam
|Amherst County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$3,000
|Paradise Lake Dam
|Appomattox County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$9,250
|Paradise Lake Dam
|Appomattox County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$3,250
|Paradise Lake Dam
|Appomattox County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,100
|Lake Vista Dam #1
|Bedford County
|Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification
|$1,250
|Lake Vista Dam #1
|Bedford County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$780
|Ivy Hill Dam
|Bedford County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$900
|Slate River Dam #2
|Buckingham County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$3,400
|Trices Lake Dam
|Cumberland County
|Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification
|$1,000
|Trices Lake Dam
|Cumberland County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,000
|Cow Creek Dam
|Gloucester County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$9,963
|Cow Creek Dam
|Gloucester County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$590
|Cow Creek Dam
|Gloucester County
|Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification
|$973
|Cow Creek Dam
|Gloucester County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,565
|The Forest Dam
|Goochland County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$625
|The Forest Dam
|Goochland County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$475
|Hidden Valley Estates Dam
|Grayson County
|Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake
|$5,950
|Hidden Valley Estates Dam
|Grayson County
|Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems
|$26,043
|Gaines Mill Dam
|Hanover County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$8,000
|Gaines Mill Dam
|Hanover County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$3,000
|Canterbury Dam
|Henrico County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$2,998
|Canterbury Dam
|Henrico County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,022
|Echo Dam
|Henrico County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$2,859
|Echo Dam
|Henrico County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,022
|Echo Dam
|Henrico County
|Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems
|$3,596
|Wyndham Lake Dam
|Henrico County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$1,260
|Wyndham Lake Dam
|Henrico County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$630
|Wellesley Dam
|Henrico County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$10,295
|Wellesley Dam
|Henrico County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$1,260
|Wellesley Dam
|Henrico County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$630
|Cox Road Dam
|Henrico County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$1,700
|Cox Road Dam
|Henrico County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,022
|Elkhorn Dam
|Pittsylvania County
|Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems
|$30,400
|Lake Powhatan Dam
|Pulaski County
|Engineering and Design for Dam Primary Mechanical Flow Control Evaluation and Repair Plan (Valves, Siphons, etc.) Dam or Lake
|$8,500
|Connellee Dam
|Richmond County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$11,000
|Connellee Dam
|Richmond County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,100
|The Laurels Dam
|Spotsylvania County
|Repair, replace/install low level draining devices or siphon systems
|$30,700
|Hidden Lake Dam
|Stafford County
|Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns
|$9,360
|Hidden Lake Dam
|Stafford County
|Probable Maximum Precipitation Impact Analysis and Certification
|$1,035
|Hidden Lake Dam
|Stafford County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,490
|Leeland Lake Dam
|Stafford County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$3,900
|Bear Creek Dam
|Town of Wise
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,700
|Reed Creek Dam
|Wythe County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$5,175
|Queens Lake Dam
|York County
|Dam Break Inundation Zone Analysis, Mapping, and Digitization
|$8,200
|Queens Lake Dam
|York County
|Emergency Plan Development (EAP Emergency Action Plan or EPP Emergency Preparedness Plan)
|$1,000
|Queens Lake Dam
|York County
|Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns
|$11,005
|Queens Lake Dam
|York County
|Professional Engineer Inspection
|$1,000
|Lake Cohoon Dam
|City of Suffolk
|Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns
|$293,632
|Speights Run Dam
|City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth
|Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns
|$19,586
|Lake Meade Dam
|City of Suffolk/Owned by City of Portsmouth
|Engineering studies to evaluate static, hydrologic, and seismic failure modes to address public safety concerns
|$65,600
|Total for Dam Safety Projects
|$656,039
Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects
|Community Name
|Locality
|Project Type
|Grant Amount
|Town of Abingdon
|Town of Abingdon
|Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education
|$50,000
|PlanRVA (Richmond Regional PDC)
|Richmond Region PDC
|Flood Prevention and Protection Outreach and Education
|$20,000
|Total for Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Projects
|$70,000