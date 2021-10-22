Military aircraft to fly over Lane Stadium before Tech-Syracuse game

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W combat rescue helicopter will fly over Lane Stadium before the start of Saturday’s football game against Syracuse.

Coordinated by Virginia Tech’s Air Force ROTC, the flyover is subject to change based on weather and operational requirements. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The aircraft and its crew hail from the 41st Rescue Squadron at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia. The squadron specializes in combat rescue of downed aircrew. Its members rapidly mobilize and deploy to provide combat and peacetime search and rescue efforts in support of national security interests.

The HH-60W, also known as the Jolly Green II, is the newest combat search and rescue aircraft for the Air Force and a variant of the Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk. The HH-60W is primarily used in combat rescue operations, but also conducts civil search-and-rescue, humanitarian aid, and disaster relief missions.

The aircraft commander for Saturday’s flight is Maj. Adam Cade, a 2010 graduate of the Corps of Cadets and Air Force ROTC. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering and is an instructor evaluator pilot with the 41st Rescue Squadron.

The co-pilot is Capt. Nathan Delaney, who commissioned through Syracuse University. The aircraft is crewed by two special missions aviators, Senior Master Sgt. Robert Alvarado and Senior Airman Asher Ray. In addition, Technical Sgt. Kristopher Bradner and Technical Sgt. John Fain will provide support from the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron.

The aircraft will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday on the Drillfield. The public is welcome to attend.