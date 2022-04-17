Men’s Lacrosse: #6 Virginia bounces back, scores 21-9 win over Quinnipiac

Ten different Cavaliers found the back of the net in Virginia’s 21-9 route over Quinnipiac Saturday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Xander Dickson scored a game-high five goals on 10 shots and Connor Shellenberger posted three goals on six shots and dished out a pair of assists. Payton Cormier registered a career-high four assists in addition to his pair goals. Petey LaSalla (23-28 FO) set a season high in faceoff wins and finished three wins shy of tying his career high.

With the win, No. 6 Virginia improved to 9-3 overall on the season, while Quinnipiac fell to 2-8. Matthew Nunes (9-3) earned the win in the cage for the Cavaliers, while Nick DiMuccio (2-8) suffered the loss.

Saturday’s game was dedicated to the One Love Foundation. The One Love Foundation was created in 2010 to honor the memory of former Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love. Since her passing, One Love’s mission has been to educate, empower and activate young people in a movement to end relationship violence and to promote healthy relationships in its place.

“It’s a joy to be able to represent One Love, an organization that does a fantastic job [with] the messaging of healthy relationships and how critical those are for all of us,” UVA coach Lars Tiffany said. “And not just romantic ones, but all relationships that we have in our lives. So, I feel very fortunate to be able to wear the T-shirt [and] send a message. But it’s really meaningful for us. We were part of a One Love walk two weeks ago and last week we had a workshop with women’s lacrosse team. What a fantastic organization.”

