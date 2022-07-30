Bad news for most of you: Mega Millions winning ticket bought in Illinois
One ticket matched all six numbers in the July 29 drawing – and the ticket was purchased in Illinois.
The winning numbers were: 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus the mega ball 14.
The estimated prize was $1.28 billion, or $747.2 million cash.
The jackpot was the second largest in the 20-year history of the game. In 2018, the jackpot reached $1.537 billion.
“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot,” said Ohio lottery director Pat McDonald, currently serving as lead director for the Mega Millions consortium. “We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpot wins in Mega Millions history. We’re eager to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon. Better still, this exciting jackpot run has had a significant positive impact on the revenues for good causes raised by our member lotteries.”
While the jackpot win is the big news, there were other prizes won Friday night.
Twenty-six tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize.
According to a news release from Mega Millions, there were no million dollar winners in Virginia.
In total, there were 14,391,740 winning tickets sold across all nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot-winning ticket.
In the 30 drawings in this jackpot run, there were more than 42.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels. The $1 million-plus prizes were won in 24 different states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, August 2, resets to $20 million ($11.6 million cash).