McEachin announces HHS grant to combat lead poisoning

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $496,328 for the prevention of childhood lead poisoning.

“I am pleased to see these significant funds come to the Commonwealth and aid the Department of Health’s work to prevent lead poisoning and monitor children who may be vulnerable and exposed to lead,” McEachin said. “We must be proactive in our efforts to reduce lead exposure, as it can cause permanent brain damage, nerve and kidney damage, and even death.

McEachin has worked to address the threat of lead exposure and promote more equitable health outcomes for all communities. Last Congress, he introduced the Lead Safe Housing for Kids Act to protect children in federally-assisted housing from dangerous lead exposure.