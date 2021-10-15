Massanutten Resort announces plans to upgrade ski area for winter season

Massanutten Resort has announced plans to expand and upgrade its ski area for the upcoming 2021-2022 winter season.

As the resort prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary, these upgrades and additions will refresh the property and elevate the guest experience, with expansions including new ski trails, expanded learning terrain, RFID Gates, and snowmaking improvements.

“This winter season at Massanutten will be our best yet, as we celebrate the resort’s 50th anniversary, reflecting on the past and looking forward to the future,” said Matthias Smith, General Manager at Massanutten Resort. “We’re excited to welcome guests to experience our new and improved ski areas and the other additions being made, creating an ideal atmosphere to kick back and relax after a long day of adventure.”

Expansions and improvements that guests can enjoy this winter season and beyond include:

Expanded terrain

Massanutten is excited to announce major terrain expansion in the coming years. New for ‘21-‘22 season is a new conveyor lift and expanded beginner terrain and opening new “most difficult” terrain under the existing lift five-lift line. 2022 is where the real excitement begins with the addition of two new trails, a new “More Difficult” trail and a new “Most Difficult” trail with both being served by lift 6. The excitement doesn’t end there with 2023 seeing the installation of a new detachable quad lift to replace the existing quad lift 6 to the peak and a new double black diamond “Most Difficult” trail under the lift. Exciting as that is we are still not done yet with the summer of 24 seeing two additional “More Difficult” trails, with one connecting Paradice to Mass Transit and another new trail off of lift 5.

New RFID gates at each lift

Massanutten is partnering with Axess to provide easy and direct lift access for guests who are ready to take on the slopes. Season passes and day pass cards will replace Massanutten’s traditional tickets, eliminating the need to visit the ticket window and allowing guests to get on the slopes faster. Electronic gates will be placed at each lift, where guests will scan their card to gain access based on their ticket type and time of day.

Snowmaking improvements

Winter activities will be better than ever this year with 54 new snowmaking machines that will increase snowmaking ability while cutting down on energy use. The new, semi-automatic HKD low-energy air water snowmakers will be placed on the Diamond Jim and Paradice ski trails, allowing the resort to cover more of the mountain with snow than ever before. In addition, four automated fan-style snowmakers will be tower mounted on the Southern Comfort trail and two snowmaking pumps will be added to the heart of the snowmaking system, increasing water pressure and providing more flexibility in terms of where the resort can produce snow. Another exciting upgrade to the mountain includes a Winch Cat groomer that’ll assist for grooming on the steepest part of the mountain.

Relax and unwind

In addition to upgraded outdoor areas, the resort will also reveal improvements to its patrol room, the lodge and Mid Mountain Grill. The ski patrol room will receive a full remodel with expanded storage and a new locker room in the lower level of the lodge for patrol employees to store their belongings. The lodge will also be upgraded with new siding along with a new walkway to Base Camp and the lower level of the building. Skiers who are looking to take a break during a long day out on the slopes will enjoy expanded menu options and three permanent restrooms that will be added to Mid Mountain Grill.

New owners lounge

The third floor of the ski lodge will be completely remodeled as a dedicated space for those who own a timeshare at Massanutten Resort to relax and unwind. Renovations at the lounge that owners will enjoy include fully remodeled bathrooms, new TVs, fireplaces, windows, new furniture throughout and a bar serving up specialty drinks, beer and wine.

Massanutten Resort is looking forward to bringing together guests to enjoy these upgrades as they celebrate 50 years of memories with special events, promotions, giveaways and more. Those looking to take on the slopes and experience all the excitement happening at Massanutten this winter season can purchase a ski season pass here. To view the updated ski map, click here.