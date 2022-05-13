Mary Baldwin University to hold 180th Commencement this weekend

Mary Baldwin University will hold its 180th Commencement over the course of two days this weekend.

The ceremony for graduate programs will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and undergraduate programs will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Both ceremonies will be held at the main MBU campus in Staunton on Page Terrace in front of Grafton Library. In case of inclement weather, each day’s ceremony will move to the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.

If held at Expo, the ceremony start time will be delayed until 10 a.m. A notice confirming the location will be posted at marybaldwin.edu/commencement by 7 a.m. each day.

