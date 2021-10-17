Louisiana Monroe rallies in second half, stuns Liberty, 31-28

Louisiana Monroe erased a two-score deficit at halftime with 28 points in the third quarter and got a late fourth quarter field goal to secure a 31-28 win over Liberty Saturday evening at Malone Stadium.

The Flames (5-2) led 14-0 at the break, but the Warhawks (3-3) scored four touchdowns in the third quarter to take a 28-14 lead into final 15 minutes of play.

Liberty scored twice during the first half of the fourth quarter to tie the game, but a late drive set up a 53-yard field goal by Calum Sutherland with 1:44 left to put ULM up 31-28.

The Flames tried to quickly move down the field on the following drive, but quarterback Malik Willis was picked off for the third time in the game to end Liberty’s rally attempt.

Willis finished the night completing 16-of-28 pass attempts for 135 yards and a touchdown. The redshirt junior also rushed the ball 23 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The three scores moved Willis into third place on Liberty’s career touchdowns responsible for listing. He now has 56 career touchdowns (34 passing, 23 rushing) in 17 career games played.

Shedro Louis followed behind Willis with 11 carries for 35 yards and a score. Liberty’s leading receiver in the game was tight end Johnny Huntley, who had three catches for 31 yards.

Defensively, the Flames were paced by linebacker Rashaad Harding. The former ULM player recorded a career best 15 tackles (three solo, 12 assisted) against his former teammates, including 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss.