Local prosecutors, police: Not a crime to wear a COVID mask

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 7:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

State law makes it illegal for any person over 16 years of age to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity. A person who wears a mask in public with the sole intent to protect the wearer or other persons from the spread of disease is not breaking that law.

The Commonwealth’s attorneys of Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton have reminded our local law enforcement agencies that it is not a crime to wear a mask in public with the sole intent to mitigate the spread of disease.

Meaning: those who wish to continue to wear masks in public for the sole purpose of reducing the spread of disease may do so without fear of prosecution in Augusta County, Waynesboro and Staunton.

If a person wears a mask in public with the intent to conceal their identity, that person will continue to face the possibility of criminal prosecution if the circumstances warrant.