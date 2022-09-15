Local flavors: New Waynesboro business provides what the River City needs
Kelly and Brandon Sheely live in the Tree Streets neighborhood of the River City.
And among their furry visitors in that part of the city are foxes.
When they opened their new business venture on August 24, they named it The City Foxes Wine Bar & Market.
“It was just a nod to Waynesboro,” co-owner Kelly Sheely said of the name for Waynesboro’s new wine bar and restaurant at 414 W. Main Street. They wanted the name to remind them of Waynesboro.
Kelly, who was born in Waynesboro, moved back to the River City with her husband, Brandon Sheely, about three years ago.
Kelly said the couple chose to open a business in Waynesboro because she likes the pace of the city, the fact it is growing and she wanted to open a business in her home town. They also felt that Waynesboro needed a hybrid business to serve as a wine bar, market and restaurant downtown.
“It’s more of a wine bar that serves food,” Brandon Sheely said.
The business features local wines and beer, food from local sources, as well as art from local artists.
Kelly is a former museum curator at the Waynesboro Heritage Foundation, who works part-time for the American Frontier Culture Foundation in Staunton, and Brandon is still a full-time mechanical engineer as they begin the journey of business ownership and hope that the business continues to do well.
Since opening, the business has been “above our expectation.” And they said they have wonderful staff.
“We want to be a part of the community,” Brandon Sheely said. The couple’s mission is to support local businesses.
She said they hope to bring more local artists and live music to the business, as well as hold private and hybrid events.
Monthly wine pairings will be scheduled. Next Wednesday’s is already sold out for a wine and cheesecake pairing. A wine and cookie pairing for October has not been scheduled yet.
Brandon Sheely said the business will also host a monthly winemaker, and partner with the Best Western in Waynesboro to provide items for guest baskets.
Open Wednesdays-Fridays, 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The City Foxes hopes to “make a cool space for Waynesboro,” Kelly Sheely said.
“It’s very enjoyable. We love it,” Kelly Sheely said of running the new business. She added that the couple always knew they wanted their own business but until 2020 they were unsure of what kind of business. Then they decided on what they thought the River City most needed downtown.
This Saturday, the business will begin hosting brunch on weekends for $15 per person, including a breakfast panini and mimosa or orange juice, coffee or tea.
“We’re wine focused, but we also have things for everybody,” Kelly Sheely said.
They hope to make wine accessible, as well as Virginia-made products.