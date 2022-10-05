Menu
live blues jam on sunday to benefit the nelson county food pantry
Culture

Live blues jam on Sunday to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

blues for foodThe Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry.

CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at 495 Cooperative Way in Arrington.

Bands and musicians will kick off the music at 1 p.m. with sets throughout the afternoon.

Musicians from Augusta, Nelson, Albemarle and Campbell counties will take part in the jam. Non-member musicians are invited to join the society, and take part in the jam.

The venue has food, beers, ciders and wines available for purchase.

A suggested donation of $5 person is requested.

Blue Mountain will also donate $1 from every beer to the food pantry.

Donations of cans of food are also welcome.

For more information, visit www.centralvablues.org

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

