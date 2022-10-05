live blues jam on sunday to benefit the nelson county food pantry

The Central Virginia Blues Society and the Blue Mountain Barrel House are teaming up for a “Blues for Food” fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m. to benefit the Nelson County Food Pantry.

CVBS will host a live blues jam at Blue Mountain Breweries at 495 Cooperative Way in Arrington.

Bands and musicians will kick off the music at 1 p.m. with sets throughout the afternoon.

Musicians from Augusta, Nelson, Albemarle and Campbell counties will take part in the jam. Non-member musicians are invited to join the society, and take part in the jam.

The venue has food, beers, ciders and wines available for purchase.

A suggested donation of $5 person is requested.

Blue Mountain will also donate $1 from every beer to the food pantry.

Donations of cans of food are also welcome.

For more information, visit www.centralvablues.org