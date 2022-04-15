Liberty tops Kennesaw State 9-2 in series opener

Published Thursday, Apr. 14, 2022, 11:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Brady Gulakowski and Derek Orndorff hit fourth-inning home runs and left-hander Garrett Horn handcuffed the Owls through six innings as the Liberty Flames overwhelmed the Kennesaw State Owls 9-2 in the opener of an ASUN series at Stillwell Stadium Thursday evening.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Flames took control. After the first batter of the inning reached on an error, designated hitter Gulakowski ripped the first pitch of his at bat over the right-field wall for his fifth home run of the year and a 3-1 lead. Later with two outs in the inning, Orndorff belted his ASUN Conference-leading 13th home run of the year for a 5-1 advantage.

Left-hander Horn held the high-powered Kennesaw State attack in check throughout his outing. The freshman gave up one run on four hits over the first six innings, running his record to 4-1 on the year. He struck out nine and walked four.

Liberty moves to 21-11 overall and 8-5 in the ASUN standings. Kennesaw State drops to 21-11 overall and 10-3 in ASUN play.

Like this: Like Loading...