Liberty takes slugfest from Kennesaw State in regular-season finale, 16-12

Catcher Gray Betts had three hits and drove in a career-high six RBI and senior right fielder Aaron Anderson added three hits and three RBI on Senior Day, helping to propel the Liberty Flames to a 16-12 win over the Kennesaw State Owls in the 2022 regular season finale Saturday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

In a topsy-turvy game that saw the teams swap the lead with big innings throughout the first six innings, the Flames took the lead for good in the fifth on a bases-clearing double by Anderson for an 11-10 advantage.

Betts put Liberty in front with a grand slam in the second inning, his career-high sixth of the year, and later had a two-out, two-run double among his three hits. He also scored twice in the contest.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski collected two hits, including his 13th home run of the season in the contest.

Liberty finishes the regular season with a 33-20 overall and 19-11 in the ASUN. Kennesaw State completes the regular season at 32-24 overall and 19-11 in the ASUN. The Flames and the Owls finish the ASUN regular season tied for first in the ASUN’s East Division.

