Liberty falls to Bellarmine, 53-50, in ASUN Tournament semifinals
Liberty’s quest for a fourth straight ASUN Tournament title came to a close Saturday night at Liberty Arena, as the Flames fell to Bellarmine 53-50.
Liberty drops to 22-11 on the season.
Bellarmine could not have asked for a better start, jumping out a 12-point lead (14-2) less than seven minutes into the game. Liberty quickly responded going on a 12-0 run just over two minutes to tie the ball game at 14-14.
Liberty would hold Bellarmine scoreless for the last eight minutes and 23 seconds of the half, to take a 26-18 lead at the break.
Bellarmine would come out of the break on a 13-5 run to tie the game. From that point on, Liberty and Bellarmine would go back-and-forth with seven lead changes as well as five times the game was tied throughout the second half.
With one minute left, Liberty had a one-point lead and Bellarmine would retake the lead off a Dylan Penn layup with 42 seconds left, and the Knights would never relinquish the lead.
Darius McGhee scored 21 points for Liberty, recording his 10th straight 20-point game.
“That was a tough one, really felt like Bellarmine played a heck of a game and deserved to win,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I love this group, and our guys are unbelievable individuals.”