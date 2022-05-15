Liberty belts season-high six homers, rolls past FGCU, 23-3, on Saturday

The Liberty Flames hit a season-high six home runs and collected season-highs for hits and runs, drubbing the FGCU Eagles, 23-3, Saturday afternoon at Swanson Stadium.

Third baseman Cameron Foster hit two home runs, while catcher Gray Betts, designated hitter Brady Gulakowski, first baseman Logan Mathieu and Three Hillier also homered for the Flames.

Liberty pounded out a season-high 26 hits in the contest. Six Flames had three or more hits in the contest, led by Betts who had a career-high five and scored four times. Hillier and Foster added four hits apiece, career-highs for both. Hillier also had a game-high and career-high seven RBI, while Foster drove in a career-high five runs.

Flames left-hander Joe Adametz allowed two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out a career-high eight.

The Flames move to 31-18 overall and 17-9 in ASUN Conference play. FGCU drops to 31-19 and 15-11 in the ASUN.

