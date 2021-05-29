Liberty advances to ASUN Championship with 5-2 win over North Florida

The No.1 North seed Liberty Flames defeated No. 2 South seed North Florida Ospreys 5-2 to advance to the ASUN Championship Game Friday night at Harmon Stadium.

Liberty will face the Jacksonville Dolphins for the title, needing to win two games to claim its second ASUN Championship in as many seasons in the conference, tomorrow. Game time is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Liberty left-hander Mason Meyer, making his first start since March 27 at Bellarmine, allowed two runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings in the victory. He tied his career-high with nine strikeouts and did not walk a batter.

Flames center fielder Jaylen Guy led all hitters in the contest with three hits and two RBI.

Liberty moves to 39-13 on the season. North Florida is eliminated from the ASUN Championship and finishes the year with 22-23.

