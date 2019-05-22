Law firm: Not sure if Northam was in blackface photo or not

The law firm that led the review of a racist photo that appeared on Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical-school yearbook page reported Wednesday that it has not been able to determine whether the governor appeared in the photo.

“With respect to the photograph on Governor Northam’s personal page, we could not conclusively determine the identity of either individual depicted in the photograph. The governor himself has made inconsistent public statements in this regard,” the report stated.

Northam’s office issued a statement Wednesday asserting that he was not in the “racist and offensive photo” in the yearbook.

“That being said, I know and understand the events of early February and my response to them have caused hurt for many Virginians and for that, I am sorry,” Northam said. “I felt it was important to take accountability for the photo’s presence on my page, but rather than providing clarity, I instead deepened pain and confusion.

“In visits with local leaders across the Commonwealth, I have engaged in frank and necessary dialogue on how I can best utilize the power of the governor’s office to enact meaningful progress on issues of equity and better focus our administration’s efforts for the remainder of my term. That conversation will continue, with ensuing action, and I am committed to working to build a better and more equitable Virginia for all who call it home.”

The photo first surfaced on Feb. 1, and in the immediate aftermath, Northam at first acknowledged being in the photo.

Here was the first public statement on the photo from the governor, from Feb. 1:

“Earlier today, a website published a photograph of me from my 1984 medical school yearbook in a costume that is clearly racist and offensive.

“I am deeply sorry for the decision I made to appear as I did in this photo and for the hurt that decision caused then and now.

“This behavior is not in keeping with who I am today and the values I have fought for throughout my career in the military, in medicine, and in public service. But I want to be clear, I understand how this decision shakes Virginians’ faith in that commitment.

“I recognize that it will take time and serious effort to heal the damage this conduct has caused. I am ready to do that important work. The first step is to offer my sincerest apology and to state my absolute commitment to living up to the expectations Virginians set for me when they elected me to be their governor.”

After facing calls from far and wide demanding that he resign, Northam then reversed course the next day, recanting his admission that he had been in the photo in an odd press conference at the governor’s mansion.

Story by Chris Graham

