Lara turns in solid start Friday in Fayetteville in FredNats loss

The FredNats got six strong innings of starting work from Andry Lara but fell 3-0 Friday at Segra Stadium vs. the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Allan Berrios had a single and a double.

Lara carded seven strikeouts while scattering four hits and two runs (two earned) in six frames. He and reliever Marc Davis combined to hold the Woodpeckers to just 1-for-10 hitting with men in scoring position.

The loss evened the series at two games apiece. Bryant Salgado earned the win to move to 3-3 on the season after five scoreless frames. The loss dropped Lara to 1-3. His six innings were his longest outing of the year.

While the result was not what the FredNats wanted at Segra Stadium, it was still a banner day for the Fredericksburg roster. The Washington Nationals announced that right-handed starter Rodney Theophile earned a promotion to High-A Wilmington, where he joins former FredNats reliever Jose Ferrer. MiLB also announced that Jeremy De La Rosa is the Player of the Month in the Carolina League after hitting .372 in May.

The FredNats now stand at 25-23 and are 2 games back of Lynchburg for the Carolina League North Division lead. RHP Jackson Rutledge will get the start for the FredNats tomorrow in Fayetteville. First pitch is slated for 5:05 ET.

