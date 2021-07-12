Lagging behind: Region not at 70 percent COVID vaccine target

Only one locality in our little corner of Virginia is past President Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.

Albemarle County, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health, has had 78.0 percent of its adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, and 70.9 percent of Albemarle adult residents are fully vaccinated.

The VDH COVID-19 data dashboard has the numbers statewide at 71.1 percent of all adults having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 62.8 percent fully vaccinated.

The CDC website puts the numbers nationwide at 67.6 percent of adults having received at least one COVID shot, and 58.8 percent fully vaccinated.

The data

Locality At least one shot Fully vaccinated Albemarle County 78.0 percent 70.9 percent Nelson County 68.8 percent 62.9 percent Staunton 67.6 percent 61.7 percent Charlottesville 66.6 percent 60.0 percent Waynesboro 64.9 percent 59.2 percent Rockbridge County 59.0 percent 54.1 percent Augusta County 57.6 percent 53.3 percent Buena Vista 56.5 percent 51.1 percent Rockingham County 56.1 percent 51.2 percent Lexington 53.7 percent 49.3 percent Harrisonburg 52.9 percent 47.0 percent

Story by Chris Graham