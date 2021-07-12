first bank  

Lagging behind: Region not at 70 percent COVID vaccine target

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Jul. 12, 2021, 10:45 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

covid-19 news
(© ezstudiophoto – stock.adobe.com)

Only one locality in our little corner of Virginia is past President Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.

Albemarle County, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health, has had 78.0 percent of its adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, and 70.9 percent of Albemarle adult residents are fully vaccinated.

The VDH COVID-19 data dashboard has the numbers statewide at 71.1 percent of all adults having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 62.8 percent fully vaccinated.

The CDC website puts the numbers nationwide at 67.6 percent of adults having received at least one COVID shot, and 58.8 percent fully vaccinated.

The data

Locality At least one shot Fully vaccinated
Albemarle County 78.0 percent 70.9 percent
Nelson County 68.8 percent 62.9 percent
Staunton 67.6 percent 61.7 percent
Charlottesville 66.6 percent 60.0 percent
Waynesboro 64.9 percent 59.2 percent
Rockbridge County 59.0 percent 54.1 percent
Augusta County 57.6 percent 53.3 percent
Buena Vista 56.5 percent 51.1 percent
Rockingham County 56.1 percent 51.2 percent
Lexington 53.7 percent 49.3 percent
Harrisonburg 52.9 percent 47.0 percent

Story by Chris Graham


Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press