Lagging behind: Region not at 70 percent COVID vaccine target
Only one locality in our little corner of Virginia is past President Biden’s 70 percent COVID-19 vaccination threshold.
Albemarle County, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health, has had 78.0 percent of its adults receive at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, and 70.9 percent of Albemarle adult residents are fully vaccinated.
The VDH COVID-19 data dashboard has the numbers statewide at 71.1 percent of all adults having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and 62.8 percent fully vaccinated.
The CDC website puts the numbers nationwide at 67.6 percent of adults having received at least one COVID shot, and 58.8 percent fully vaccinated.
The data
|Locality
|At least one shot
|Fully vaccinated
|Albemarle County
|78.0 percent
|70.9 percent
|Nelson County
|68.8 percent
|62.9 percent
|Staunton
|67.6 percent
|61.7 percent
|Charlottesville
|66.6 percent
|60.0 percent
|Waynesboro
|64.9 percent
|59.2 percent
|Rockbridge County
|59.0 percent
|54.1 percent
|Augusta County
|57.6 percent
|53.3 percent
|Buena Vista
|56.5 percent
|51.1 percent
|Rockingham County
|56.1 percent
|51.2 percent
|Lexington
|53.7 percent
|49.3 percent
|Harrisonburg
|52.9 percent
|47.0 percent
Story by Chris Graham