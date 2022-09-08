Menu
labor day weekend traffic crashes claim six lives in virginia
Virginia

Labor Day weekend traffic crashes claim six lives in Virginia

Last updated:
police-fire-ems
(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Six traffic deaths were reported in Virginia over the Labor Day holiday weekend, down from 10 over the 2021 Labor Day holiday.

The fatal traffic crashes occurred in the counties of Hanover, Henry, Pittsylvania, Shenandoah and Sussex, along with the city of Norfolk. The two pedestrians killed were a 7-year-old female and an 85-year-old male. The two juveniles not wearing seatbelts were a 17-year-old female and a 6-year-old male. The fourth juvenile traffic death was an 11-year-old female passenger. S

Virginia State Police investigated a total 772 traffic crashes during the holiday weekend.

“While the reduction in traffic deaths is encouraging, six families still lost loved ones this past weekend,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “Four of those tragically lost were young people with a full life ahead of them, and two of those children were not wearing a seatbelt or safely secured in a child safety restraint. I implore all Virginians to wear their seatbelts and require all those riding with you to do the same.”

The Virginia State Police participated in two annual, traffic-safety enforcement programs over the 2022 Labor Day weekend: Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort and Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the anti-DUI enforcement and education program sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program.

Operation CARE is a nationwide, state-sponsored traffic safety program that aims to reduce traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by impaired driving, speeding and failing to use occupant restraints.

As a result of state police traffic safety enforcement efforts during the 2022 statistical counting period, Virginia troopers:

  • Stopped 4,094 speeders
  • Stopped 1,807 reckless drivers
  • Arrested 87 drivers for DUI/DUID
  • Cited 435 seat belt violations
  • Assisted 818 disabled/stranded motorists

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected]

