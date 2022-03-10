Jurassic Quest brings family edutainment to Richmond this spring

A herd of photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to delight Richmond-area families when Jurassic Quest® heads to the Greater Richmond Convention Center April 22-24.

Jurassic Quest is one of the first indoor family edutainment shows to re-launch since March 2020 due to the pandemic and will visit with its most beloved and unique experiences for the whole family including life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur themed rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions (socks required), photo opportunities, and more.

New for 2022, The Quest is an interactive adventure where guests will meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, take a unique Dino Snap, search for fossils, watch a live Raptor Training Experience and more. Follow the 10 clues to the “Quest Spot” signs and collect a prize at the end. The Quest is included with general admission.

Families can walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic periods to see the dinos that ruled on land, and “deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.

Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops – and, you may even catch one of our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Captain Caleb, Prehistoric Nick or Park Ranger Marty.

Tickets start at $19 at www.jurassicquest.com or on-site, and include a 100 percent ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount.

Tickets are for a timed arrival window, and advance ticket purchase is strongly encouraged. Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket (the best value for children ages 2-12).

Entry is free for children under age 2.