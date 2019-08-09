Julián Castro releases People First Plan to Disarm Hate

Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, 9:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Democratic Party presidential nomination candidate Julián Castro introduced via Medium his People First Plan to Disarm Hate, a wide-ranging effort to prioritize white supremacist terrorism and enact urgent gun safety reforms.

His plan proposes investments to prevent domestic terrorism and educational programs to bridge cultural divides, enacting strict universal background checks and closing NRA loopholes, banning assault weapons, starting a national gun buyback program, expanding access to mental health care and trauma recovery, and investing in community-driven violence prevention initiatives.

“White supremacist terrorism is a threat to our safety made more deadly by easy access to guns,” said Castro. “The horrific tragedy in El Paso was not an isolated incident. White nationalism is on the rise and the gun violence epidemic is a national crisis. Our time to act is now.”

Like this: Like Loading...