Jersey Boys at John Paul Jones Arena on April 28th: Tickets go on sale on Friday

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Dates have been announced for the Charlottesville engagement of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The musical will make its Charlottesville premiere on April 28, 2019.

Tickets will go on sale on November 16, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at www.ticketmaster.com, the arena box office or by calling 1-888-JPJ-TIXS.

Jersey Boys is the winner of the 2006 Best Musical Tony Award®, the 2006 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Show Album, the 2009 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the 2010 Helpmann Award for Best Musical (Australia).

Directed by two-time Tony® Award-winner Des McAnuff, JERSEY BOYS is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe and choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

For more information on Jersey Boys, go to www.JerseyBoysTour.com or www.johnpauljonesarena.com.

Related

Books from AFP

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment