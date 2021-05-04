Jay Jones releases new TV ad featuring Gov. Ralph Northam

Jay Jones for Attorney General released its third ad, entitled, “Forward.” The ad, which features Gov. Ralph Northam, will run on television and digital platforms across Virginia.

“Forward” features Northam and Jones in conversation about Jones’ plans as attorney general, including making Virginia a national leader on reforming policing and the justice system.

Northam also highlights Jones’ leadership in making Virginia the first state in the South to end the death penalty.

“I’m so proud to have Gov. Northam standing with me in this campaign to move our Commonwealth forward in the new Virginia decade,” Jones said. “I believe we are at a crossroads, and need new voices and fresh perspectives to capitalize on this historic opportunity to bring real reform to our justice system. As attorney general, I will never back down on the big fights around policing and bringing equity and fairness to our justice system.”

