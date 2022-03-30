James Madison walked off Longwood in the 11th inning to win 7-6

The James Madison Dukes won in the 11th inning over Longwood on Tuesday, with Fenwick Trimble playing the hero with a walk-off double to clinch the 7-6 victory.

The Lancers (12-13) got the scoring started in the second half of the inning through an error by the third basemen when Michael Peterson was batting. After a Peterson stolen base, Dylan Wilkinson hit a soft ground ball that found the gap between third and short to score another run, and put runners on first and second.

Hunter Gilliam would be hit by the pitch to load the bases, and Jack Schnell then ripped a single back up the middle to score two and give Longwood a four run lead early.

JMU (14-10) got on the board in the home half of the third after a leadoff solo home run over the left field fence by Jason Shiavone. Nick Zona then bunt singled and stole second. Chase DeLauter doubled to bring Zona home, and back to back walks loaded the bases. A four pitch walk to Fenwick Trimble brought a third runner across home. A wild pitch that saw Kyle Novak score completed the four run inning to tie the game.

The Lancers would answer right away in the fourth after Michael Dolberry tripled and was brought home to score when Peterson grounded out to second.

The Dukes scored two to take their first lead of the game after an error on a popup by Longwood’s third baseman that saw DeLauter and Trevon Dabney score to give JMU their first lead of the day.

Consecutive hits from Dolberry and Wilkinson started off the eighth inning for Longwood. Gilliam was then intentionally walked to load the bases. Jack Schnell then hit a sacrifice fly to deep left field to tie the game at six going into the bottom of the eighth.

Cole Taylor started on the mound for Longwood and pitched 2.1 innings. Taylor allowed four hits and gave up four runs to go along with two strikeouts. The Lancers used six total pitchers, and the bullpen didn’t allow an earned run for 8.2 innings before giving up the walk-off hit.

Logan Berrier (0-2) was on the mound in the 11th and picked up the loss after going 2.1 innings and striking out three.

“We made a couple big mistakes, a couple big errors,” said head coach Chad Oxendine. “The bullpen did a great job tonight. Offensively we missed a couple bunts, didn’t execute how we wanted to, but again I have to tip my hat. What a great team, James Madison, they play really well. We just have to get back to the drawing board and continue working hard, executing and playing Longwood baseball.”

