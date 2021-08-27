James Madison University welcomes new chief of police

James Madison University today announced Anthony Matos as the new chief of university police. Matos joins the public safety staff after an extensive search and will assume duties on Sept. 13.

“We’re excited to welcome Anthony to JMU. He brings valuable experience with campus police departments and a dedication to public safety,” said Charles King, senior vice president of administration and finance at James Madison University.

Anthony Matos is a retired major from the Fairfax County Police Department. Prior to joining James Madison University, he served as the director of the Campus Public Safety Institute for the Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area in Washington, D.C. where he trained and developed campus police officers for area universities with a focus on community relationships and ethical, integrity-based policing methods. He is a graduate of the 141st Session of the Southern Police Institute’s Administrative Officer’s Course, has a bachelor’s degree from JMU and a master’s in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

Matos has extensive involvement with Georgetown Law Center’s Innovative Policing Program and experience as a trainer with the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a member of the Hispanic American Police Command Officers’ Association.

“I’m looking forward to collaborating with students, university officials and the community at-large to promote the safety, well-being and quality of life for everyone in the JMU community,” said Matos.

As chief, Matos will head a JMU police department of 45 officers. The jurisdiction of the University Police includes a core campus of 712 acres and 111 major buildings to include all university-owned, -leased or -controlled property. Officers patrol campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and staff an investigative/forensic unit and a special events unit. Additionally, patrol officers augment the Harrisonburg Police Department in servicing off-campus student housing areas adjacent to campus.

More information on the James Madison University Police Department can be found here: www.jmu.edu/publicsafety/about/index.shtml