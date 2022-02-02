James Madison making move to Sun Belt in 2022-2023

James Madison University announced on Wednesday that it will compete as a member of the Sun Belt beginning this fall.

The school had announced back in November that it would be making the move to the Sun Belt from the CAA no later than the 2023-2024 academic year.

The move means JMU football is done in FCS, though the program will not be eligible for the Sun Belt football championship or a postseason bowl for the 2022 season as a reclassifying institution.

JMU went 12-2 in its final FCS season, reaching the national semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years. The Dukes are 33-5 in three seasons under coach Curt Cignetti.

James Madison will be the first institution to host five FBS opponents in the first year of its FBS transition since the NCAA implemented the two-year transition process for reclassifying institutions in 1997. Every reclassifying institution since 1997 has met Article 20.9.9.2 in year two of its transition.

“We believe that JMU is uniquely situated for a successful transition to playing FBS football,” Athletics Director Jeff Bourne said. “Given the overall strength of our program and the attractiveness of the move to the Sun Belt, we did not feel it was in our best interest to construct a gradual transition. The opportunity to play a full FBS schedule as a member of the Sun Belt, including five FBS programs visiting Bridgeforth Stadium, is a significant step forward for our program and our university.”

JMU will play four home and four road contests against Sun Belt opponents. The exact breakdown of opponents, dates, times and ESPN broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date by the Sun Belt.

The Sun Belt’s membership on July 1 will include Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, South Alabama, Texas State and Troy.

JMU will compete in the Sun Belt starting July 1 in the sports of baseball, men’s basketball, football, men’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, cross country, women’s golf, women’s soccer, softball, women’s tennis, track & field and volleyball.

Conference membership arrangements for field hockey, lacrosse, men’s soccer and swimming & diving are close to being finalized and will be announced once complete.

“JMU is ecstatic to be joining the Sun Belt Conference, and it’s a win-win for everyone involved that this transition will take place this July,” Bourne said. “Each of our sports will be a great fit for the Sun Belt and bring value to the conference while also being positioned to be successful from day one. I’d like to thank Keith Gill, the rest of the Sun Belt staff, and the member institution presidents and athletic directors for their hard work to make this happen.”