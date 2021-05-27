Jacksonville upsets to seed Liberty, 2-1, in ASUN Semifinals

The No. 4 South seed Jacksonville Dolphins Edged the No. 1 North seed Liberty Flames 2-1, Thursday in the ASUN Semifinals at UNF’s Harmon Stadium.

With the setback, the Flames will play in an elimination contest against the loser of Game 2 between N2 Kennesaw State and S2 North Florida later today. Game time tomorrow is scheduled for 11 a.m.

All the scoring in the contest was done in the first inning, as Jacksonville pitcher Tyler Santana and Liberty pitcher Dylan Cumming held their opponents in check after the opening inning.

Santana limited the Flames to one run on three hits through eight innings in recording the win. He struck out five and walked three.

Liberty was limited to four hits in the contest. The Flames had never been held to fewer than five hits in a game this season.

Liberty falls to 37-13. Jacksonville improves to 14-32. The Dolphins advance to Game 4 of the double-elimination tournament against the winner of Game 2 at 3 p.m.

