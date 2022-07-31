It’s pretty much official: Joe Manchin isn’t a Democrat
Democrats need to gain at least one seat in the Senate midterms in November, because then they could tell Joe Manchin that it’s OK for him to become the Republican that he clearly wants to be.
Manchin, on Sunday’s “Meet the Press,” danced around three pointed questions from host Chuck Todd asking him if he wants Democrats to keep control of the House and Senate in the midterms.
“I think people are sick and tired of politics, Chuck,” Manchin began his sidestep to the first.
“You know, I’m not making those choices or decisions on that,” was the beginning of his dodge on the second.
“Whatever the voters choose,” kicked off his word salad on the third.
Then, in a separate interview on ABC on Sunday, Jonathan Karl asked Manchin if he could rule out voting for a Republican for president in 2024.
“I’m not getting into the 2024 election,” Manchin said.
If you didn’t already know why Democrats can’t get anything done in the Senate, now you know.