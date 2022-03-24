Is it worth investing in cryptocurrencies?

Many more people are now investing in cryptocurrencies. These are digital assets that have taken the world by storm. Every investor is now wondering whether it is wise to invest in cryptocurrencies. Whether one wants to become rich or pay off a student loan, crypto investment is worth considering.

Notably, it is possible to gain money from investing in cryptocurrencies. However, it is also a risky investment. Before investing in these currencies, there are a few things one needs to know.

What are cryptocurrencies?

Cryptocurrency refers to virtual or digital money, which is in the form of tokens or coins. However, some cryptocurrencies now have credit cards or other projects in the physical world. Crypto is primarily intangible.

It comes from the word cryptography, referring to the art of solving or writing code. Creating and processing digital currencies through a decentralized system is a complicated process. The currency is created through a mining process, and it can’t be copied. People can then use these online currencies to buy or invest. People use real currency such as dollars to buy their preferred cryptocurrency.

Are cryptocurrencies safe?

Despite being decentralized, cryptocurrency networks are secure. However, cryptocurrency users should take precautions. As a result, one can invest in them safely. Some experts also advise users to invest in a small percentage. Meaning they can invest in other options apart from crypto. A diversified investment portfolio is ideal as non is guaranteed.

What are cryptocurrency risks?

Apart from being a secure investment option, it also poses a few risks to an investor. First, there is market volatility. Cryptocurrency, like any other, can be volatile, and the prices can change rapidly. Diversifying investments helps mitigate this risk. An investor should also buy a cryptocurrency for the long term.

Losing keys is also one of the risks. Essentially, public and private keys work as passcodes that secure cryptocurrencies. Losing a private key means a user loses access to their crypto. Using a trusted custodian helps reduce this risk.

There is a lot of investment hype that surrounds cryptocurrency. This affects prices, and it can make it surge. Sticking to well-established currencies helps address this issue. Like anything done online, phishing is a big concern. They try to access and obtain passwords and private keys. A crypto-owner should avoid opening suspicious emails or links from direct messages from unknown sources. Cryptocurrency regulation is also unestablished, and there is also limited history.

Why invest in cryptocurrencies?

The main advantage of investing in cryptocurrency is the industry’s potential. It is also extremely popular. Additionally, they have fast transactions, making moving money from one continent to the other easier. The transactions become complete in a matter of minutes.

Cryptocurrencies also have low transaction costs. However, if there is a high blockchain demand, the fee can increase, but it’s still lower than a wire transfer. Accessibility of the currencies is also another advantage. All one needs is a smartphone or a laptop and an internet connection. Setting up a cryptocurrency wallet is also quick as there are no identity and background check requirements.

Not unless one acquires the crypto wallet private key, they can’t transfer funds from the account. This aspect makes them safe and secure. Investors seeking more privacy can enjoy cryptocurrencies. Users don’t need a financial institution account to transact in crypto. As a result, they can maintain an increased privacy level.

A user’s wallet has an identifier but no specific personal information. Many users desire this privacy in financial transactions. Crypto users can also further mask their transactions, thus improving confidentiality.

How to invest in cryptocurrency

One can follow a few things if they want to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others. First, they need to choose a broker or a crypto exchange, allowing them to buy crypto. They then need to create an account verify an account. It depends on the selected platform.

A user will need to deposit money into the account to invest in crypto. A user can link a bank to the account to allow a wire transfer. Notably, an investor should go through the terms of the broker or exchange broker.

After depositing cash, they can place an order to buy their preferred crypto. Once investors purchase the currency, they also have to choose a storage method. A secure storage space protects the investment from theft.

One can use a crypto wallet through the chosen broker. They can also use a hot wallet stored online or cold wallets that are not connected to the internet. Cold wallets are known to be more secure.

Conclusion

Owning cryptocurrencies increases the investment portfolio. Since it is an ever-expanding market, it makes sense for an investor. However, the investor should be aware of the risks and know how to mitigate them. They should also widely research the industry to know the best coins to invest in and reduce risk.

Story by Molly Evans

