I-64 East bridge work on Afton Mountain continues this weekend

Published Friday, Sep. 17, 2021, 9:19 am

The bridge maintenance work requiring extended, weekend lane closures will continue this weekend on Interstate 64 at mile marker 104 over Route 690 in Albemarle County on the east side of Afton Mountain.

This will be the last weekend of extended lane closures for this project.

The final weekend of work will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, continuing until 6 a.m. Monday. I-64 east will be reduced to one lane through the work zone at mile marker 104. The speed limit will also be reduced to 55 miles per hour from Exit 99 at the top of Afton Mountain through the work zone.

Motorists, especially those operating trucks and other large vehicles, should drive with extreme caution descending the mountain since there may be slow-moving or stopped traffic between Exit 99 and the work zone at mile marker 104.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is open to passenger vehicles as an alternate route. Tractor-trailers and other over-height vehicles cannot use that route due to a height-restricted railroad bridge.

Virginia Department of Transportation contractor M.D. Miller Co., Inc. of Baltimore, Md. will perform a hydro demolition of the bridge deck and apply a latex overlay to extend the service life of the bridge. Hydro demolition involves using high-pressure water jets to remove deteriorated concrete to create a better bonding surface for the overlay. After the overlay is poured, the lane must remain closed until the latex overlay is fully cured.

Motorists should expect intermittent traffic stops on Route 690 during the hydro demolition.

