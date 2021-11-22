How to use a memory foam travel pillow

Memory foam travel pillows are those u-shape pillows that establish a comfortable resting position for your head, providing neck support and maintaining the lordotic curve of your spine.

If you have been falling into lousy posture patterns over the years, this could lead to irritating neck and back pains, along with joint degeneration.

Why not try to change the outcome of this story for yourself and get the type of cushioning for your next trip that has been recommended by doctors and chiropractors, a memory foam travel pillow.

1. Using memory foam

Memory foam is such a highly appealing material for sleeping that it is generally used for support on mattresses because it adjusts to your body’s movements and shape and stops, and it aches associated with the pillow people typically use.

When your head has the support of a travel pillow made from 100% premium memory foam, you are dealing with comfort stimulated by natural body heat-responsive qualities to mold it to your neck and head.

Pillows that use gel-infused memory foam allow for enhanced comfort, allowing for more breathability in the fabric so that it doesn’t make you start to sweat during your flight or train ride.

High-quality pillows with gel infusion and u-shaped designs should have removable machine washable covers, so you don’t have to be concerned about them getting dirty.

2. Neck and spine relief

Doctors have realized that neck pillows don’t only have to be used in bed; they can also benefit during circumstances such as when your body remains stationary for lengthy periods during car drives, plane flights, or train rides.

Then once you get that neck situated with a memory foam pillow, block the natural and artificial light with an eye mask, and escape from nearby noise with earplugs, you will be on your way to some solid, soothing relaxation while someone else handles the navigation.

Stiffness and soreness in the neck and elsewhere in the body generally stem from muscle weakness from poor posture occurring on a long-term basis.

Unfortunately, car seats haven’t been designed to prioritize good posture in mind, which has led to bad cervical posture, made even worse for passengers sitting in the back of a vehicle who fall asleep sitting up and are aggravating their spine by being slumped over with their head drooped down.

In these situations, you will find that a memory foam travel pillow is an effective tool because they have been made to keep your head held upright in practically any sitting position to stop stiff and aching bones.

3. Sleeping neck pillow

Let us not forget that neck pillows were first designed for getting a good night’s sleep, and they still serve that purpose among all of the others.

Neck pillows support your neck and spine while in bed to keep your back’s natural curvature healthy.

But you use a neck pillow if you are sleeping on your stomach, which is an overall bad position health-wise because it can bend your neck backward and also prevent you from breathing correctly while you are sleeping.

Memory foam travel pillows are best for sleeping on your side or your back.

If you happen to be sleeping on your back, your regular pillow could be pushing your head slightly forward.

Neck pillows are capable of straightening out your head so that you don’t have the misfortune of it tilting unnaturally forward or backward.

Side sleepers benefit from neck pillows because they will keep their noses in line with the rest of their body, which is extremely important. After all, it can prevent chronic neck pain and back pain that can be felt once you wake up from your sleep.

When it comes to neck and back pains, they are both issues that are common ailments that people suffer from, even more so when you factor in how much stress people had felt when their employment suddenly shifted to becoming home-based for the first time.

While we are sleeping, we are not generally cognizant of positions that our bodies shift into while resting because we are typically trying to find the most comfortable place.

This is why posture accessories, such as memory foam travel neck pillows, are of the utmost importance for neck and spine alignment.

As a final tip, memory foam travel pillows are best utilized when combined with posture corrective and supportive products, like seat cushions and lumbar cushions, to prevent neck and back pain and fix any pre-existing problems.

