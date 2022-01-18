How to stay safe on icy roads

The winter season brings an increase in the number of road accidents. According to the Federal Highway Administration, winter weather causes more than 116,800 injuries and 1,300 deaths each year. It’s only crucial for drivers to know how they can keep themselves safe at this time of the year.

Apart from snow and slush, icy roads pose a considerable danger for both first-time and experienced drivers. Cars can easily slip and cause drivers to lose control and thereby endangering the lives and property around them.

To avoid such a dangerous scenario, it’s best that you know a few things before you hit the road this winter.

1. Keep your speed to a minimum

The first thing you will need to remember when driving on icy roads is to drive far below the speed limit. Increasing your speed only heightens the risk of slippage, reduces your vehicle’s stopping power, and makes you more likely to lose control. For this reason, it’s best that you slow down when you are cruising on state roads this winter. As a good rule, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration recommends driving to a third of your speed.

2. Know how to deal with black ice

Black ice are patches of transparent ice that form during freezing temperatures. Because they are hard to spot and are more common on bridges, this makes them especially dangerous to inexperienced drivers. Fortunately, there are a few ways you can do if you do hit black ice. The first thing you must do is to keep the steering wheel straight and switch to a lower gear. Avoid hard braking and jolting your steering wheel. If your vehicle has cruise control, switch it off before driving under winter conditions. That way, you will be able to have full control in stabilizing your vehicle as it hits black ice.

3. Stay awake and aware

Driving on icy roads requires your full attention. A single mistake can lead to a potential disaster, so you must keep your eyes peeled while on the wheel. Even on better days, not paying attention has always been the cause of car accident lawsuits. Icy roads only add to the risk, so you need to make sure you’re driving with full awareness of your surroundings. That way, you will be able to react immediately to anything that happens ahead.

4. Improve your view of the road

Heavy snowfall and sleet can hamper your sight of the road. In these conditions, you need to have a clear view of your surroundings, including other vehicles, pedestrians, and animals. You might want to switch to yellow LED headlights. These work well in the snow and fog and allow other drivers to know where you are. It’s also important to prevent your windscreen from frosting by covering it with a thick blanket the night before your trip.

If you need to take your car for a trip this winter, you need to know how to keep yourself safe as you drive on icy roads. Remember these tips and reduce your risks.