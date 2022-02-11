How to reach out to a recruiter on LinkedIn

Published Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, 10:20 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Reaching out to recruiters on LinkedIn is a great way to get your name on their list. If you have been searching for a job, you might know this cold truth that getting the right job is challenging. You are not alone as there are over 660 million users in 200 countries across the world that use the LinkedIn platform to find the best jobs.

To enhance the chances of growing your network and connecting with influential recruiters in your industry, you must make a powerful first impression. In order to do so, there is a three-phase approach that you need to follow and use to reach out to recruiters on Linkedin.

What is Linkedin InMail?

The Linkedin Inmail is a messaging tool that enables you to send a short message to the inbox of other users in your circle. If you are using a free version of LinkedIn, you can send messages to only the users with whom you are professionally linked. You can send a message to anyone you are connected with on LinkedIn and anyone that is connected to your connections.

In addition, you can also message the people to whom your connection’s connections are connected. This is especially helpful when you want to message an HR manager or recruiter outside of your network. The new users on LinkedIn are eligible for a month of free Premium trial that is enough time to make the connections a new user needs.

How to message a recruiter on LinkedIn

To increase your chances of getting a job on LinkedIn, it is essential to connect with influential recruiters in your industry. You need to connect with the recruiters in the most effective ways to make the best first impression. Use LinkedIn automation software to automate your outreach messaging.

Given below are some do’s and don’ts which you need to specially keep in mind before messaging a recruiter on LinkedIn.

To whom should I write a LinkedIn message?

If a company has a lot of managers, it can be challenging for you to determine who is responsible for making hiring decisions. If you want to connect with a hiring manager regarding a specific job profile, you need to check to see the information that is posted in the body of the ad text. If your query is general, or if the names are not clear in the advertisement, then search the employee list of the company for any of these roles:

Recruiter

Hiring Manager

Recruiting Manager

Head of Talent

Director of People and Talent

Human Resource / HR Manager

If you message any one of the above-mentioned positions, there are many chances that they will help you to connect with the right person. You might want to reach out to an independent recruiter who finds candidates for multiple businesses in your industry or area.

This strategy usually works best when you and the recruiter have something in common, such as a connection or a former employer. If you can’t find a link to a recruiter you want to message, see if they belong to a professional group on LinkedIn and join that group. This gives you a common ground to start a conversation with.

Now let us check out some steps to message a recruiter on LinkedIn.

1. Send a short message with a connection request

A personalized message results in a higher acceptance rate as you start reaching out to a recruiter on LinkedIn. It can be a simple message with your introduction and work experience mentioned. But in order to contact recruiters quickly, you need to use the LinkedIn automation tool that will allow you to send connection requests in bulk. Here are some of the tips to write and customize a message to a recruiter on LinkedIn.

What to write in the message Purpose and advantage of the message Send a follow-up message after an accepted connection. This will remind the recruiter of your job application, even if they skipped yours. Thanks to the recruiter for accepting your request. A token of gratitude reminds them to consider your application. Mention your interest in the job role. This will show that you are genuinely interested in the job. Attach your resume with the message. Enables hiring manager to see your skills and prior work experience. Send them a message even when there are no jobs. Helps you to connect with recruiters and remind them to contact you when they have an opening.

They may ask you to apply for the job online. You should stay one step ahead and complete the job application before discussing the profile.

2. Stick with it to create a relationship

Oftentimes, reaching out to recruiters won’t offer instant results. So, you need to stick with it and keep in touch with the recruiters without overdoing it. If you can establish a good relationship with recruiters, they will start reaching out to you with the best jobs for you.

What to say to a recruiter on LinkedIn

You should try to provide some value to the recruiter through a shared article, an opinion or sharing your previous work. Ask them for a bit of advice as they will be happy to share their opinion, especially if you tell them as someone who can offer you the best advice. If the recruiter has some of your connections as their connection, ask them to introduce you to them. It can be an excellent way to meet them and make new connections and learn about new jobs.

What not to say to a recruiter on LinkedIn

Never say anything that seems like commanding to the recruiter.

Never say things like I would like you to help me find a job, or Please call me, and I would be happy to discuss my experience with you.

You should never say things that seem commanding to the recruiter.

Always communicate like a professional and be polite in all your conversations.

How to respond to a recruiter on LinkedIn

Read your message and respond quickly and professionally if you are interested. Your recruiter will contact you to make sure you are culturally suited to the company so that you can schedule an initial interview to get to know the potential employer better and learn the details about the job offer. By showing the recruiter that you are interested in the position and that you are ready to make a call, your chances of getting an interview are instantly increased.

Conclusion

Regardless of the outcome, LinkedIn aims to build a professional network. If you’ve contacted a recruiter, that’s good news. They can open up an amazing career opportunity for you. I highly recommend replying to recruiters when they message you, building professional relationships with them, and staying open-minded.

Show your enthusiasm for the position by responding with a carefully crafted note that reflects your skills and understanding of the company’s business needs. This combination shows the recruiter that an initial interview is really worthwhile.

Story by Roman Bihun