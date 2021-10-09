How to clear your GRE test: A few tips

Most experts urge all aspiring graduate students to make thorough preparation, if they are appearing for graduate school entrance exam. This is because earning a good score in GRE is tough without significant preparation.

GRE is not an exam that can be crammed for. The exam is primarily a measure of pattern, not facts, therefore you’ll need plenty of practice time if you want to improve your GRE score.

The Analytical Writing section, Quantitative Reasoning, and Verbal Reasoning section are the 3 core sections of GRE. Each is meant to put your knowledge and skills to test.

The examination will last 3 hrs and 45 min. The number of questions in each segment, as well as the time allocated, is listed in the directions at the beginning of each section.

The following are a few tips for preparing for this GRE test:

1. Find your baseline

The score you’d get if you took your GRE today is your baseline score. Take a GRE practice test in the same testing setting as the real thing before making a study plan.

2. Decide your target GRE score

Compare your score of the practice test to your average GRE scores of each program’s most recent entering cohort. Your goal score is to be at or above the national average for those schools that are on your desire list.

3. Make your plan to close this gap

Whether you opt for a test prep course, an online program, or any test prep book, you will need a sensible strategy for staying on track and getting the results you want.

4. Practice for technique

If you concentrate solely on the outcomes, you will only reinforce the manner you are now taking the test. The tactics you employ and the way you approach a problem are what will help you improve your GRE scores.

5. Mimic real GRE situation

Paper-and-pencil examination can help you practice topics and test-taking tactics, but unlike the real GRE, they do not adjust to your performance. Make time in your study schedule for online practice to assist you to prepare for your computer-based test experience.

6. Review your results

After completing GRE practice exams, always review your results. This is when having a GRE instructor may really help you out. It’s not just about mastering knowledge when it comes to exam prep; it’s also about your test-taking abilities.

7. Build up sufficient GRE vocabulary

Reading recognized sources e.g. academic journals or any of the more newspapers and periodicals can help you internalize many of the words, which will appear on the GRE.

8. Practice both with and also without a calculator

Frequently using the calculator is a liability. Decide when using a calculator improves accuracy and when studying the rules of a crucial math concept is preferable.

Story by Christy Maria