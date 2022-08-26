Hopewell man dies in Interstate 295 crash in Henrico County
Virginia State Police responded to a single single-vehicle crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 B in Henrico County, on Wednesday at 1:20 a.m.
A 2019 Honda Civic took the exit ramp and ran off the left side of the road, lost control, overturned, and struck trees.
The driver, Robert William Scott, 23, of Hopewell, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He succumbed to his injures on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.