Hokies pick up talented shooting guard out of NC
While all of the buzz on campus in Blacksburg has been about the recruiting of the Virginia Tech football team, it was the basketball team that made news over the weekend.
On Saturday, coach Mike Young picked up a commitment from Jaydon Young, a three-star shooting guard in the class of 2023. Young, out of Greensboro Day School in North Carolina, is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound shooting guard. He’s the second commitment in the class after Brandon Rechsteiner out of Georgia.
Young picked Tech over Texas A&M, coached by former head Hokie Buzz Williams. The newest recruit also had offers from Charlotte, Winthrop and Appalachian State, and he’s ranked as the No. 11 prospect in North Carolina, according to 247 Sports.
With this addition, Tech has 11 scholarship players for the 2023-24 season. Two scholarships remain, but the future looks bright with Young joining the likes of Sean Pedulla, Rodney Rice, Darius Maddox, MJ Collins and company.