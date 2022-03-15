augusta free press news

Henrico Police looking for Tracy Lynn Epps, missing since March 3

Augusta Free Press

Published Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022, 6:00 pm

Tracy Lynn Epps
Tracy Lynn Epps. Poster courtesy The Aware Foundation.

The Henrico Police are attempting to locate a missing 56-year-old woman, Tracy Lynn Epps, who hasn’t been seen or heard from since March 3.

Her husband, Lester Carlton Epps, was shot and killed by police when they responded to a call of an “unknown armed individual” on March 6. Epps refused to drop his firearm and was making an “aggressive action” towards officers, according to police.

The couple lived on the 6900 block of West Broad Street in Richmond. When police attempted to contact Tracy Epps as next-of-kin, she was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henrico Police at (804) 501-4878.


