Henrico County Police seeking information on missing, endangered local man

The Henrico County Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 28-year-old man.

Carlos Jabier Piche was last seen on May 13 in Henrico. His vehicle was located on May 16, near Nine Mile Road in Henrico. Piche struggles with mental health issues, and this behavior is considered out of character.

There was an unconfirmed sighting of Piche near the Chimborazo Park area on May 16. He may be wearing the gray hoodie and black cap that’s in the photos. He was also wearing jeans and gray boots.

If you have seen or know Piche’s whereabouts, contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000. Case # 220514166

