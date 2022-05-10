Henrico County Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teenager

The Henrico County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old female.

Hailey Marie Payette was last seen on April 14, 2022, in Richmond. Payette has a medical condition that requires medication that she may be without. She may need medical attention.

According to her family, she has family in the Woodleaf and Cleveland, N.C., area. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have seen or have any information on Payette’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Henrico County Police Department at

804-501-5000.

