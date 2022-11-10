Menu
health department remains closed in waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services
News

Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services

Published:

central shenandoah health districtThe Central Shenandoah Health District announced they will provide select clinical services in Waynesboro on two dates while their location is closed for renovations and/or a relocation of the facility.

Select clinical services will be available at Embrace Waynesboro Community Center on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Embrace is located at 932 Fir St. in Waynesboro.

CSHD is providing a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic and STI test-and-go clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for ages 5+.

Free and confidential STI testing will also be available for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. STI testing is available on a first come, first served basis.

No ID or appointment is required.

Exams and treatments are not available at these events.

For more information, call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830, or email [email protected].

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

