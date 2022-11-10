Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services

The Central Shenandoah Health District announced they will provide select clinical services in Waynesboro on two dates while their location is closed for renovations and/or a relocation of the facility.

Select clinical services will be available at Embrace Waynesboro Community Center on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Embrace is located at 932 Fir St. in Waynesboro.

CSHD is providing a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic and STI test-and-go clinic from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for ages 5+.

Free and confidential STI testing will also be available for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. STI testing is available on a first come, first served basis.

No ID or appointment is required.

Exams and treatments are not available at these events.

For more information, call the Staunton-Augusta Health Department at (540) 332-7830, or email [email protected] .

