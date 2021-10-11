Hazardous waste management among focal points for state board

The Virginia Waste Management Board has adopted amendments to the Virginia Hazardous Waste Management Regulations as part of the annual update of these regulations.

The board, at its meeting last week, also approved proposed amendments to the Solid Waste Management Regulations to move forward to public comment. The proposal establishes new landfill siting criteria, including setback requirements, additional restrictions in Resource Protection Areas, gas and groundwater monitoring, and reporting requirements to better protect adjacent properties and natural resources.

Active landfills will need to report annually on areas filled to better estimate remaining disposal capability.

A prohibition on open burning of household waste – apart from vegetative and clean wood waste – is also part of the new waste management regulations. Other changes also recommended by DEQ will help promote composting, manage leachate and encourage best management during severe weather anticipated from climate change.

“These efforts all go towards protecting human health and the environment,” said DEQ Director David Paylor. “These enhancements incorporate community and stakeholder feedback as well as agency expertise to strengthen solid waste management in Virginia.”

The board also heard a presentation from DEQ Land Protection and Revitalization Division Director Kathryn Perszyk about solid and hazardous wastes activities, recycling, DEQ’s Voluntary Remediation Program and additional waste diversion and reduction efforts, including Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 77.

For more information about DEQ’s land and waste programs, visit www.DEQ.Virginia.gov.