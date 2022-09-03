Harrisonburg Police honor fallen sergeant’s legacy with sign rededication

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

manuel trenary signThe Harrisonburg Police Department and city leaders honored fallen Sgt. Manuel Trenary, killed in the line of duty in 1959, with a special street dedication on Wednesday.

A new sign was placed along the north side of Erickson Avenue, near Main Street, where officers gathered to reflect on the service and sacrifice of Trenary, who was shot and killed while investigating a business break-in at L&S Diner on Oct. 8, 1959.

No suspect was ever brought to justice.

The new sign honoring Trenary includes his rank. A previous sign on Erickson Avenue did not.

“Today we are here to rededicate this section of Erickson Road and to give Manuel Trenary the property recognition he deserves – the rank of sergeant,” said Chief Kelley Warner at the rededication ceremony.

Trenary, who was active in community affairs around Harrisonburg, joined HPD in 1933 and was promoted to sergeant after 16 years of service.

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.