Harrisonburg Police honor fallen sergeant’s legacy with sign rededication
The Harrisonburg Police Department and city leaders honored fallen Sgt. Manuel Trenary, killed in the line of duty in 1959, with a special street dedication on Wednesday.
A new sign was placed along the north side of Erickson Avenue, near Main Street, where officers gathered to reflect on the service and sacrifice of Trenary, who was shot and killed while investigating a business break-in at L&S Diner on Oct. 8, 1959.
No suspect was ever brought to justice.
The new sign honoring Trenary includes his rank. A previous sign on Erickson Avenue did not.
“Today we are here to rededicate this section of Erickson Road and to give Manuel Trenary the property recognition he deserves – the rank of sergeant,” said Chief Kelley Warner at the rededication ceremony.
Trenary, who was active in community affairs around Harrisonburg, joined HPD in 1933 and was promoted to sergeant after 16 years of service.