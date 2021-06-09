Harrisonburg makes Top 10 of best cities for renters in 202

Harrisonburg renters already know they live in a place with great amenities, quality education and a thriving employment market. Now, the rest of the country knows what The Friendly City has to offer for those looking for a change of scenery.

Dwellsy, a national organization that provides online rental search tools, ranked Harrisonburg ninth on its recent list of Top Cities for Renters in 2021. The company compared qualities such as the price of rent, the local unemployment rate, access to healthcare and other key indicators in determining where a city ranks for those looking to rent.

The analysis also took into consideration the day-to-day activities that make a community special.

“We also took into account the ways that a renter really experiences a city––through its local culture,” the Dwellsy announcement stated. “All of these cities also have their own thriving art and music scenes. You’ll also find plenty of good food, social events, and the other local touches which make a city worth living in.”

And those are things The Friendly City has in droves. Dwellsy ranked more than 350 metro areas on their attractiveness for renters. Harrisonburg, ranked No. 9 nationally, was the only Virginia metro landing in the top 50.

“There’s a reason newcomers to Harrisonburg rarely leave,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Director Brian Shull said. “There’s something for everyone – whether that be Virginia’s very first Culinary District, or the ample opportunities for recreation and leisure. And we’re always looking for new ways to make Harrisonburg a great place to live, work and play.”

The full report is available online at https://blog.dwellsy.com/top-cities-for-renters-2021.

