Game Preview: The FBS era at JMU begins on Saturday with Middle Tennessee State
The time has come for James Madison University football in the FBS. The Dukes will play their first game at the top level on Saturday when they host Middle Tennessee State in what’s set to be a monumental day in Harrisonburg. Ahead of kickoff at Bridgeforth Stadium, here is everything you need to know:
Here’s what to know:
Where to watch?
The game kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3 ad 6 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN’s subscription service, ESPN+.
What to know about JMU
The Dukes’ biggest question on offense is at quarterback, aiming to replace Cole Johnson. To replace him, they landed Todd Centeio of Colorado State. In 15 career games for the Rams, he threw 3,165 yards and 16 touchdowns, starting every game last season. He is also a dual-threat as he was CSU’s second-leading rusher with 439 yards. If he can manage the game, use his running ability to open up the pass and then connect on some longer throws, JMU will be situated well to win their first game as an FBS team.
What to know about MTSU
The Blue Raiders are led by coach Rick Stockstill, who is in his 17th season with the school. They finished 7-6 last season and 4-4 in Conference USA. The offense ranked 12th in the conference last season and 96th in the country. The defense led the country in takeaways last season with 32, but they lost several key players including star safety Reed Blankeship.
Prediction
The Dukes start off with a bang, winning their first game as an FBS school with a late fourth-quarter drive. JMU 28, MTSU 24