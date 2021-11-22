Game Notes: What you need to know for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) renews its in-state rivalry with Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday (Nov. 27) at Scott Stadium.

Broadcast Information

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on ACC Network. Information on providers of the ACC Network can be found on GetACCN.com. The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com. The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here. Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

UVA Notes

Virginia is coming off three-straight losses, all against nationally-ranked opponents (No. 25 BYU, No. 7 Notre Dame & No. 20 Pitt). It marked the first time UVA has faced three-straight ranked opponents in the regular season since 2005.

Virginia is seeking its seventh win of the season and fifth ACC win of the year. A victory would mark the third seven-win season under Bronco Mendenhall and the second time in three seasons UVA has won five ACC games.

Virginia is averaging 518.1 yards of total offense per game, the fourth highest in the country. UVA is one of only six teams nationally to average over 500 yards per game.

Brennan Armstrong saw his first game action in three weeks this past Saturday against Pitt after he suffered an injury in the BYU game.

The 400-yard passing performance against Pitt marked the fifth time this season he has thrown for 400 or more yards. The 487 yards tied his own mark set against Louisville (Oct. 9, 2021) for the second most in a single game in UVA history. Armstrong now owns the three highest single game yardage totals in UVA history.

Armstrong broke UVA’s single-season passing touchdown record with a 7-yard touchdown to Jelani Woods in the second quarter. His 30 for the season surpass Matt Schaub’s 28 in 2002.

Armstrong now has 50 career touchdown passes, the third UVA quarterback (Matt Schaub – 56; Shawn Moore – 55) with 50 career touchdown passes.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks needs 43 yards receiving to break Herman Moore’s single-season UVA record of 1,190 set back in 1990.

Keytaon Thompson needs 101 yards receiving to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. UVA has never had two receivers with 1,000 yards in the same season. Thompson has put forth back-to-back 100-yard receiving performances going into Saturday’s game at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech Notes

The last time the Hokies (5-6, 3-4 ACC) and Cavaliers (6-5, 4-3 ACC) met Tech won a 33-15 contest on Dec. 12, 2020, to take back the Commonwealth Cup at Lane Stadium. QB Braxton Burmeister completed 15 of 22 passes for 212 yards with 60-yard touchdown pass to WR Tayvion Robinson, while RB Khalil Herbert enjoyed 20-carry, 162-yard performance with a 76-yard touchdown run. S Divine Deablo and CB Dorian Strong each had an interception and DE Amaré Barno led the team with 2.0 TFL for -10.0 yards.

Last week at Miami, QB Connor Blumrick saw the most extensive action of his collegiate game, throwing his first two touchdown passes and rushing for a career-high 132 yards. Burmeister completed 14 of 17 passes for 109 yards with a six-yard touchdown pass to WR Tré Turner, while also rushing 10 times for 52 yards. WR Da’Wain Lofton recorded his first career touchdown reception on a four-yard pass from Blumrick.

DB Chamarri Conner led the team with 11 tackles, tying his career high. CB Jermaine Waller recorded 1.0 TFL and also broke up a team-high two passes in the game. P Peter Moore recorded a career-high 51.8-yard average on six punts, including a 59-yard long.

