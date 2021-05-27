Game Notes: Virginia set to face top seed Notre Dame on Friday at ACC Tournament

Virginia will play top-seeded and seventh-ranked Notre Dame on Friday at 11 a.m. at Truist Field in Charlotte, N.C., with the winner advancing to the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The contest will be carried live on Regional Sports Networks as well as ACCNX.

A list of networks scheduled to carry Virginia’s ACC Tournament games can be found here: theacc.com/sports/2017/9/8/acc-on-rsn.aspx.

The game is also available on ACCNX but is subject to blackout. In addition, Friday’s game can be heard locally on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. Links for the broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com.

Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Virginia: LHP Andrew Abbott (7-5, 2.83 ERA, 82.2 IP, 27 BB, 127 SO)

LHP Andrew Abbott (7-5, 2.83 ERA, 82.2 IP, 27 BB, 127 SO) Notre Dame: LHP John Michael Bertrand (7-1, 2.77 ERA, 74.2 IP, 19 BB, 57 SO)

Coming into Friday, Virginia (28-22) has won six of its last seven games and nine of its last 12.

Notre Dame (29-10) will be the third opponent for UVA ranked inside the top-10 of D1Baseball’s national poll this season. Virginia took two out of three against then-No. 6 Georgia Tech and dropped two out of three at home against then-No. 7 Louisville in the regular season. The Cavaliers are 5-10 against nationally ranked foes this season.

In the regular season series, the Irish swept the Cavaliers in Charlottesville for the first time ever. Notre Dame belted seven home runs in the series and outscored Virginia 30-12. Prior to this season, the Cavaliers had won each of the three ACC series played against the Irish.

