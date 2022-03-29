Game Notes: No. 3 Virginia opens five-game homestand Tuesday

Third-ranked Virginia (22-2) will begin a five-game homestand on Tuesday with a midweek matchup against Richmond (12-8). The game will air live on ACCNX with first pitch at Disharoon Park slated for 4 p.m.

GAME COVERAGE: ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of the ACC Network through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Links to live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

TACO TUESDAY: Fans can enjoy Tacos from the El Tako Nako food truck throughout the game.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Richmond: RHP Josh Willitts (1-0, 3.54 ERA, 20.0 IP, 14 BB, 24 SO)

Virginia: RHP Devin Ortiz (3-1, 2.50 ERA, 18.0 IP, 1 BB, 24 SO)

Virginia Notes

The Cavaliers have hit 38 home runs at Disharoon Park this season, tied for the most since the facility opened in 2002. The 2017 team belted 38 homers in 34 games.

Virginia ranks in the top-4 nationally in batting average (third – .332), earned run average (second – 2.39) and fielding percentage (fourth – .987). Only one other program in the country (Texas) is ranked in the top-15 in each category.

UVA is No. 1 in the country in runs (268), runs per game (11.2) and shutouts (6).

Virginia has scored 10 or more runs in all but one of its 15 games at home this season.

The Cavaliers are outscoring opponents 211-45 at the Dish this season and have recorded a pair of shutouts at their home ballpark.

Devin Ortiz is scheduled to make his fourth start of the season and first since March 16 against Rider.

The righthander started the year without allowing a run in his first 12.2 innings pitched and had his streak of 38-straight innings without allowing a run snapped in a relief appearance against Duke. Ortiz has fanned 24 batters in 18 innings and issued only one walk this season.

Virginia nearly tossed the program’s eighth no-hitter in the middle game of a three-game series at Wake Forest. Tommy Hawke recorded an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. It was UVA’s first one-hitter since holding Towson to one base knock on March 17, 2021.

The Virginia pitching staff ranks third in the country in hits allowed per game (6.2) fourth in strikeouts (278) and sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (11.6). UVA pitchers have combined for 10 or more strikeouts in 18 of the 24 games this year.

Virginia has logged six shutouts through 24 games in 2022, matching its season total from last year which was tied for the 15th most in all of college baseball.

