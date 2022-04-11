FredNats shut out Delmarva, 7-0, to clinch opening series

The FredNats won the series at Perdue Stadium Sunday, downing the Delmarva Shorebirds 7-0. The shutout is the first of the year for the FredNats staff.

Andry Lara led the way with three scoreless innings to start a chilly and blustery afternoon on the Delmarva Penninsula. The young righty allowed just three hits while striking out two. Bryan Pena struck out the side in order in a clinical fourth.

Pena gave way to Karlo Seijas (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who picked up the win. Seijas dazzled from the fifth through the eighth, striking out three while allowing just one walk and two hits. Jack Sinclair finished the contest by striking out the side after a leadoff single in the ninth.

By the time Sinclair entered, the game’s result was all but assured. Through seven though, the score remained in question at a tight 2-0. Jeremy De La Rosa picked up the only RBIs of the game to that point.

In the eighth, the FredNats took advantage of a shaky Delmarva bullpen, which allowed four runs in the eighth. Three of those four came on wild pitches.

Jacob Young continued a torrid start to the 2022 campaign. He finished with two triples, bringing his total for the series and season to three. The FredNats defense turned two double plays. Geraldi Diaz drew four walks. The Shorebirds staff allowed 13 bases on balls in the game.

The FredNats will begin their home schedule on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:05 pm ET as they welcome the Carolina Mudcats to Virginia Credit Union Stadium. RHP Bryan Caceres (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the FredNats.

The FredNats 2022 home season will start on Tuesday, April 12 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA.

