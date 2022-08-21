FredNats fall to Lynchburg Hillcats, 9-0, on Saturday night
The FredNats will look to salvage a series split at Bank of the James Stadium Sunday after falling 9-0 Saturday night.
RHP Jose Atencio is expected to start in the Sunday matchup vs. RHP Alonzo Richardson for the Hillcats. First pitch is slated for 5 pm. A live audio stream of the game will be available via frednats.com/broadcast.
A seven-run fourth helped the Hillcats surge to a 3-2 series edge. Mason Denaburg got the start for the FredNats and went 2.2 scoreless innings before exiting the game at 42 pitches. Michael Kirian stranded a pair of runners for Denaburg in the third and went to a 3-2 count with leadoff batter Junior Sanquintin in the fourth before exiting. Karlo Seijas then entered in relief and allowed six runs (five earned) as the Hillcats built a lead they would not relinquish.
The FredNats now stand at 28-18 in the second half and are 2.5 games ahead of both Down East and Carolina in the chase for the Carolina League North crown. The team returns home for a pivotal six-game series vs. Down East starting August 23. The set is part of a 12-game stretch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium to finish the regular season home schedule. Tickets are available at frednats.com/tickets.